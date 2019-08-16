Vauxhall Corsa to reach UK streets in January
Vauxhall is ready to introduce us to the new generation Corsa. It was already unveiled in its electric version, which is available to order in most of the European countries.
Now, in order to mark the moment, Vauxhall is preparing the launch of the newest generation of its best-selling Corsa, building on the great success of the previous versions that have proved so popular since the model was introduced in 1993.
In fact, Vauxhall’s first supermini offering was called Nova, not Corsa, and launched in the UK in 1982. It wasn’t until 1993 that British buyers saw its all-new replacement, known as ‘Corsa’, which came equipped with the latest in high-tech kit, such as a tape player – a world apart from the latest Corsa’s new infotainment systems with 10.0-inch colour touch screens available.
Ever since then, through four generations, the Corsa has been a sales sensation, selling 2.1 million cars in the UK since 1993, while also proving popular in Europe with over 13.5 million sold.
The newest generation of Corsa will feature a fully electric powertrain for the first time, in addition to petrol and diesel-powered engines. For the first time in the small car segment, the Corsa offers adaptive glare-free IntelliLux LED matrix lighting, as well as features such as Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and radar-based Adaptive Speed Control.
The new Corsa’s handling is improved with a lower centre of gravity, while the driver’s H-point has lowered by 28mm, giving a more engaged feel behind the wheel. A coupe-like profile has been achieved with a 48mm-lower roofline, yet front passenger headroom has actually increased.
The latest Corsa is on sale now and will reach Vauxhall showrooms in January.
