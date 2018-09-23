Vauxhall Corsa GSi UK pricing announced

Vauxhall knows its UK clients are really into powerful cars, so it tries to offer them some alternatives based on the current car range. After a quarter-century in the British market, Vauxhall’s evergreen Corsa returns in GSi guise.





Available to order now, the Corsa GSi takes the key chassis and design elements from the Corsa VXR model.





The new Corsa GSi is powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine with double overhead camshafts and a 16-valve cylinder head. The unit produces 150PS at 5,000rpm and 220Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0-60mph takes just 8.4 seconds, with strong performance right through to its top speed of 129mph. Maximum torque is produced between 2,750 to 4,500rpm, and mated to a short-ratio six-speed gearbox, helps the GSi accelerate from 50-70mph in fifth gear in just 9.9 seconds.





In addition to delivering high performance, the Corsa GSi is also part of Vauxhall’s latest Euro 6d-TEMP rollout (fuel economy 47.1mpg combined, CO2 emissions from 138g/km).





Based on the less extreme, standard VXR chassis, the Corsa GSi’s 150PS of power is delivered to the front wheels via an open differential, but provides high levels of mechanical grip. Like the VXR, the GSi uses Koni’s Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology.





The Corsa GSi uses the sporty three-door body, with a raft of exterior design cues to set it apart from the regular car. Large air intakes and a honeycomb grille dominate the front of the car, while deep sill extensions and carbon-look features adorn its flanks. At the rear, a deep rear spoiler not only defines the GSi aesthetically, but also provides downforce to hunker down the rear suspension at higher speeds. A chrome tailpipe and red-painted brake callipers complete the look.





Inside, sport seats allow drivers to sit low in the car, and close to the action. A leather sports steering wheel and aluminium pedals continue the GSi theme. And as with most other Corsas, the GSi comes with Vauxhall’s IntelliLink infotainment system, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.





Arriving in showrooms in September, Vauxhall’s new Corsa GSi is available to order now priced from £18,995. This makes it £250 less expensive than the Ford Fiesta ST1, £1,305 less than the Renault Clio Sport, and £2,525 less than the VW Polo GTi.









Posted in Vauxhall, New Vehicles