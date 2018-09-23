Vauxhall Corsa GSi UK pricing announced
23 September 2018 09:09:34
|Tweet
Vauxhall knows its UK clients are really into powerful cars, so it tries to offer them some alternatives based on the current car range. After a quarter-century in the British market, Vauxhall’s evergreen Corsa returns in GSi guise.
Available to order now, the Corsa GSi takes the key chassis and design elements from the Corsa VXR model.
The new Corsa GSi is powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine with double overhead camshafts and a 16-valve cylinder head. The unit produces 150PS at 5,000rpm and 220Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0-60mph takes just 8.4 seconds, with strong performance right through to its top speed of 129mph. Maximum torque is produced between 2,750 to 4,500rpm, and mated to a short-ratio six-speed gearbox, helps the GSi accelerate from 50-70mph in fifth gear in just 9.9 seconds.
In addition to delivering high performance, the Corsa GSi is also part of Vauxhall’s latest Euro 6d-TEMP rollout (fuel economy 47.1mpg combined, CO2 emissions from 138g/km).
Based on the less extreme, standard VXR chassis, the Corsa GSi’s 150PS of power is delivered to the front wheels via an open differential, but provides high levels of mechanical grip. Like the VXR, the GSi uses Koni’s Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology.
The Corsa GSi uses the sporty three-door body, with a raft of exterior design cues to set it apart from the regular car. Large air intakes and a honeycomb grille dominate the front of the car, while deep sill extensions and carbon-look features adorn its flanks. At the rear, a deep rear spoiler not only defines the GSi aesthetically, but also provides downforce to hunker down the rear suspension at higher speeds. A chrome tailpipe and red-painted brake callipers complete the look.
Inside, sport seats allow drivers to sit low in the car, and close to the action. A leather sports steering wheel and aluminium pedals continue the GSi theme. And as with most other Corsas, the GSi comes with Vauxhall’s IntelliLink infotainment system, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Arriving in showrooms in September, Vauxhall’s new Corsa GSi is available to order now priced from £18,995. This makes it £250 less expensive than the Ford Fiesta ST1, £1,305 less than the Renault Clio Sport, and £2,525 less than the VW Polo GTi.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Mercedes-Benz B Class will come to Paris Motor Show
2019 Peugeot 3008 and 508 can be ordered with plug-in hybrid powertrain
This is the ride to use if you want to catch an arrow that travels with 215 km/h
-
This is the first ride of the new Trump limousine
This is the DS7 Crossback e-tense 4x4
Volvo V60 is now available in R-Design version
Related Specs
2000 Vauxhall VX220Engine: Inline-4, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 203.4 nm / 150.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2003 Vauxhall VX220 TurboEngine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 250 nm / 1950-5500 rpm ft lbs
2003 Vauxhall VX Lightning ConceptEngine: Modified, Supercharged ECOTEC L850 Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp, Torque: 305.06 nm / 225 ft lbs
2008 Vauxhall VXR8Engine: v8N/AN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
Lamborghini Espada and Islero celebrate 50 years with historic tour
2018 is an important year for Lamborghini, who celebrates 50 years since the launch of two historical models. Twenty classic Lamborghinis, comprising ...
2018 is an important year for Lamborghini, who celebrates 50 years since the launch of two historical models. Twenty classic Lamborghinis, comprising ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - The record-run video
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...