Vauxhall Corsa GSI details released
22 May 2018 15:41:25
Vauxhall is bringing back its GSi models. The fresh air, felt first on the Insignia GSi is now ready to make also the Corsa move very fast. After releasing first pictures of the new Corsa GSi in March, Vauxhall can now confirm its powertrain and performance stats ahead of order books opening in July, and first cars arriving in UK showrooms this autumn.
Built on a Corsa VXR chassis, the new GSi is powered by a 1.4-litre turbo engine with 150PS and 220Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0-62 mph takes just 8.9 seconds, with strong performance right through to its maximum speed of 128mph.
220Nm of torque between 3,000 to 4,500rpm, allied to a short-ratio six-speed gearbox, also helps the GSi accelerate from 50-70mph in fifth gear in just 9.9 seconds. In addition to delivering high performance, the Corsa GSi is also part of Vauxhall’s latest Euro 6d-TEMP rollout (fuel economy 47.1mpg combined, CO2 emissions from 139g/km).
The Corsa GSi’s chassis offers all the grip from a set-up that previously underpinned the 210PS Corsa VXR. Optional light-weight alloy wheels, with 215/40 x 18 tyres, complete the package.
New design appear both inside and out. Large front air intakes, a sculptured bonnet and prominent rear spoiler set the GSi apart from other Corsa models, while at the rear, a spoiler provides downforce at higher cornering speeds. A chrome tailpipe and red-painted front brake calipers complete the GSi’s unique look.
Inside, leather Recaro seats (optional) allow drivers to sit low in the car, and a leather sports steering wheel and aluminium pedals continue the GSi theme. As with most other Corsas, the GSi comes with Vauxhall’s IntelliLink infotainment system, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor Show
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Seat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Future Volkswagen Golf to feature new hybrid system
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift did a lap of the Nurburgring in less than 7 minutes
Porsche has done it again. The German car manufacturer has three models that managed to lap the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than 7 seconds. ...
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
