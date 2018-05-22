Home » News » Vauxhall » Vauxhall Corsa GSI details released

Vauxhall Corsa GSI details released

22 May 2018 15:41:25

Vauxhall is bringing back its GSi models. The fresh air, felt first on the Insignia GSi is now ready to make also the Corsa move very fast. After releasing first pictures of the new Corsa GSi in March, Vauxhall can now confirm its powertrain and performance stats ahead of order books opening in July, and first cars arriving in UK showrooms this autumn.

Built on a Corsa VXR chassis, the new GSi is powered by a 1.4-litre turbo engine with 150PS and 220Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0-62 mph takes just 8.9 seconds, with strong performance right through to its maximum speed of 128mph. 

220Nm of torque between 3,000 to 4,500rpm, allied to a short-ratio six-speed gearbox, also helps the GSi accelerate from 50-70mph in fifth gear in just 9.9 seconds. In addition to delivering high performance, the Corsa GSi is also part of Vauxhall’s latest Euro 6d-TEMP rollout (fuel economy 47.1mpg combined, CO2 emissions from 139g/km).
The Corsa GSi’s chassis offers all the grip from a set-up that previously underpinned the 210PS Corsa VXR. Optional light-weight alloy wheels, with 215/40 x 18 tyres, complete the package.

New design appear both inside and out. Large front air intakes, a sculptured bonnet and prominent rear spoiler set the GSi apart from other Corsa models, while at the rear, a spoiler provides downforce at higher cornering speeds. A chrome tailpipe and red-painted front brake calipers complete the GSi’s unique look.

Inside, leather Recaro seats (optional) allow drivers to sit low in the car, and a leather sports steering wheel and aluminium pedals continue the GSi theme. As with most other Corsas, the GSi comes with Vauxhall’s IntelliLink infotainment system, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.


Related Articles

