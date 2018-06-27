Vauxhall Combo Van launched in UK
27 June 2018 18:42:50
Along the new Combo for passengers, Vauxhall is launching also the Combo Van version. It is the German proposition for the segment where Citroen berlingo Van and Peugeot Partner Van were recently launched.
Available to order in the Autumn and arriving in Vauxhall showrooms in December, the Combo is based on an all-new architecture and is available in a selection of variants, including short wheelbase, long wheelbase and crew van. It can carry a load volume of up to 4.4m3 and a payload of up to a tonne. Longer items up to 3440mm, such as pipes and ladders, can be stored safely and securely, thanks to the rear swing doors and FlexCargo load through hatch.
The car has a sensor-based load indicator that warns you if the van is overloaded. Once the engine is switched on, a white LED lights up if the weight exceeds 80 per cent of the permitted payload keeping the van safe. If the weight is above the limit, an orange signal with an exclamation mark lights up.
The Permanent Rear View Camera shows the area behind the van on the infotainment screen as soon as reverse is selected, showing guidelines to assist manoeuvring. It also displays an area (4m to 30m behind the vehicle) when driving, meaning it can be used as a “digital” rear view mirror.
Inside, the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible Multimedia Radio and Multimedia Navi Pro systems can easily be controlled via the eight-inch colour touchscreen. The integrated navigation system of the top-of-range-line unit with European maps and 3D navigation also shows Traffic Messaging Channel updates, ensuring that drivers can always select the best route and avoid traffic. Elsewhere, the heated front seats and steering wheel offer added comfort when the temperature drops.
The Combo’s sister vehicle, the all-new Combo Life lifestyle vehicle arrives in Vauxhall showrooms in September priced from £20,530.
