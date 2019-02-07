Vauxhall Combo Van and Life get new range of accesories
7 February 2019
Vauxhall wants to offer more opportunities for its UK clients and readies some accessories for the Combo. In both its variants, the Life and the Van. From bike carriers and child seats to roof boxes and rear parking assistants, the equipment can help families and business users get the most out of their vehicle.
For additional carrying and towing options, the Combo Life and Combo Cargo can be equipped with fixed or removable towing hitch kits (from £485) with a 13-pin harness for the electrical system and a maximum vertical load capacity of 74kg. In addition, the aluminium base roof carrier (from £191) makes the vehicle even more versatile, allowing it to transport up to two conventional bikes or one of many roof box options (from £154, up to 460 litres in volume or 75kg in load capacity). It can even be used to carry a surfboard, kayak, skis or snowboard.
On model variants with rear doors, steel or aluminium roof racks (from £533 ) capable of carrying up to 115kg or 120kg respectively, can be installed on the Combo Life or Combo Cargo’s roof. Integrated load-rollers ensure easy loading and unloading. With extra options for tradespeople, such as ratchet tie-downs, fold-down load-stops and a ladder holder (£122, 50kg load capacity), the Combo Cargo can safely carry bulky items such as ladders, pipes and boards.
The Combo Life and Combo Cargo accessories help owners to organise the boot or cargo area and protect it from scratches and stains. Components tailored exclusively for the Combo Cargo include wooden floors, and plastic or wooden protection that fits over the sides of the cargo area. For the Combo Life, a high-edged, flexible and washable rubber cargo tray (£56) fits the boot perfectly and protects it from moisture and dirt.
To keep the interior neat and tidy, a practical organiser with two partitions, measuring 610x340x310mm, is available for all versions of the Combo (£51). It can hold a variety of items, from artists’ paintbrushes to plumbers’ tools, and is only 30mm thick when folded down and not in use. Special cup-holder inserts (£17) provide storage for smaller items, such as tissues, notepads and make-up.
Shades for the rear and side windows, including the windows in the sliding doors (from £46), provide additional protection for passengers in the Combo Life’s rear seats. As well as offering privacy, the shades also block strong sunlight and help to keep the interior cool.
