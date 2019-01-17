Vauxhall Combo reached 4000 orders in UK

Vauxhall Combo was recently launched on the UK market, but is already doing strong. The have recorded over 4,000 orders taken since the van’s launch in September 2018. Across Europe, the UK represents the leading market for Combo Cargo sales for both Vauxhall and sister brand Opel.





The Combo is designed around an all-new architecture and is available in a selection of variants, including short wheelbase, long wheelbase and spacious crew cab. The van outshines most of its major rivals with a load volume of up to 4.4m3, a payload of up to 1,000kg and a loading length of up to 3,440mm.





Drivers can be sure that the vehicle is not overloaded by pressing the sensor-based overload indicator. A range of innovative technologies and driver assistance systems make driving and manoeuvring easier, including the optional Rear View Camera and IntelliGrip traction control system.





The new generation of infotainment system features an eight-inch colour touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to boast on-board connectivity.













Tags: vauxhall, vauxhall combo, vauxhall combo orders

Posted in Vauxhall, Market News