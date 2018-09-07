Vauxhall Combo Life UK pricing announced

Vauxhall is updating its family offer in UK with the introduction of the new Combo Life model, a car derived from the Combo Cargo van. The Combo Life will arrive in showrooms in December, priced from £15,630.





All Combo variants have a lower list price compared to their predecessors. The Edition Diesel is available from £15,630, compared to £16,125 of the outgoing Combo and the Sportive Diesel is priced at £17,703, compared to £18,670 of the outgoing Sportive. The LE NAV is available from £18,905.





The Combo Edition features a 4-way adjustable driver seat and a passenger seat with practical under-seat storage. In addition to 15-inch wheels with a centre cover and a fixed steel bulkhead, a kerbside sliding door and overhead storage allow for easy loading. A 5-inch display radio with Bluetooth and DAB, one-touch windows and electric and heated exterior mirrors complete the package.





In addition to the benefits of Edition, the Combo Sportive features a 6-way driver seat with lumbar support, armrest and storage, as well as a 4-way passenger seat. Larger 16-inch wheels with a full cover and air conditioning create a premium feel. Metallic paint and front and rear body-colour bumpers allows drivers to customise the appearance of their van. The Combo Sportive is fitted with Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control (with speed limiter) and an alarm.





Building on the features of Sportive, the Combo LE NAV is available with body colour exterior mirrors, exterior door handles, side protection mouldings and front bumper with skid plate. Also included are 16-inch alloy wheels and an 8-inch touchscreen with NAVI.





The Combo Crewvan is fitted with a fold-flat passenger seat, as well as an innovative two-position caged bulkhead that moves forward when the second row seats are folded down. A protective bag is included to prevent damage to the interior and dashboard that may be caused by longer loads.





Fuel economy has been improved by at least 16%, and is 8% better than the closest relevant competitor. CO2 is also segment-leading with at least a 17% improvement over the outgoing model.





Combo 75PS and 100PS diesels have been tested against the Euro 6C emissions cycle, which uses the new WLTP test cycle, and is therefore more relevant to real-world conditions. The 130PS diesel and both petrol variants are already compliant to Euro 6D TEMP, which is not required for commercial vehicles until September 2019.









