Vauxhall Astra Ultimate announced in UK
13 April 2018 05:10:30
Along the new Grandland X Ultimate, Vauxhall is also introducing the high trim level on the current Astra.
The Astra Hatch Ultimate is available with the 1.4 (150PS) Turbo petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmission, the 1.6 (200PS) Turbo manual petrol engine and the 1.6 (160PS) Bi-Turbo manual diesel engine.
The new Ultimate trim builds on the Elite Nav models by adding even more features, creating the most highly equipped Astra ever. The trim includes 18 inch bi-colour alloy wheels, IntelliLux LED Matrix headlights, Navi 900 IntelliLink Sat Nav system and the Driving Assistance Pack featuring the intelligent forward camera system.
The camera powers a number of the safety systems including forward collision alert, traffic sign recognition, following distance indicator and lane departure warning with lane assist. As well as the Driving Assistance Pack, the Ultimate trim includes the Parking Pack, which comes with advanced park assist, rear view camera and side blind spot alert.
The trim also adds a number of upgrades to the interior including perforated leather seat trim, driver and passenger ergonomic sport seats with seat tilt and cushion extensions, LED rear lights and tinted rear windows.
The Astra Hatch Ultimate is available in all 11 Astra colours from an on-the-road price of £24,935.
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
McLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UK
McLaren is offering new goodies for the current 570S supercar, its entry-level offer in the segment. The new options package brings together a range of ...
Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
