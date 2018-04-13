Vauxhall Astra Ultimate announced in UK

Along the new Grandland X Ultimate, Vauxhall is also introducing the high trim level on the current Astra.





The Astra Hatch Ultimate is available with the 1.4 (150PS) Turbo petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmission, the 1.6 (200PS) Turbo manual petrol engine and the 1.6 (160PS) Bi-Turbo manual diesel engine.





The new Ultimate trim builds on the Elite Nav models by adding even more features, creating the most highly equipped Astra ever. The trim includes 18 inch bi-colour alloy wheels, IntelliLux LED Matrix headlights, Navi 900 IntelliLink Sat Nav system and the Driving Assistance Pack featuring the intelligent forward camera system.





The camera powers a number of the safety systems including forward collision alert, traffic sign recognition, following distance indicator and lane departure warning with lane assist. As well as the Driving Assistance Pack, the Ultimate trim includes the Parking Pack, which comes with advanced park assist, rear view camera and side blind spot alert.





The trim also adds a number of upgrades to the interior including perforated leather seat trim, driver and passenger ergonomic sport seats with seat tilt and cushion extensions, LED rear lights and tinted rear windows.





The Astra Hatch Ultimate is available in all 11 Astra colours from an on-the-road price of £24,935.













Tags: vauxhall, vauxhall astra, vauxhall astra uk pricing, vauxhall astra ultimate

Posted in Vauxhall, New Vehicles