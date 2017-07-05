Vauxhall Astra recovered thanks to its OnStar system
5 July 2017 11:56:33
New technologies are developing fast and are helping manufacturers to offer safety for current cars. The most recent example comes from Vauxhall and its OnStar personal assistant.
A stolen Vauxhall has been quickly reunited with it owner thanks to Vauxhall OnStar. Having parked up outside his workplace in central Glasgow, James Watson was forced out of his vehicle by a thief, who stole his new Vauxhall Astra.
When reporting the incident to the police, Watson pointed out that the vehicle was equipped with Vauxhall OnStar, meaning it had a GPS locator that would help recover the vehicle.
Working directly with the OnStar team, the police found the car at a petrol station four miles away and apprehended the offender. OnStar’s stolen vehicle assistance feature also allowed the operator to remotely deactivate the ignition when the thief turned off the engine, giving the police the opportunity to recover the vehicle undamaged.
OnStar is available across the Vauxhall range, and includes a number of safety and convenience functions to support drivers. In addition to stolen vehicle assistance, features include automatic crash response, destination download, 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, smartphone connectivity and vehicle diagnostics.
Following the recovery of the vehicle assisted by Vauxhall OnStar, the offender was sentenced to 10 months, 15 days in jail and disqualified from driving for nine months.
