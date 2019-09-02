Vauxhall Astra 1.5 litre diesel lowers its emissions
2 September 2019 17:16:51
Vauxhall is concerned about its emissions in UK, one of the countries that tax really high the cars with poor emissions. Vauxhall’s latest version of the Astra, with its all-new powertrain line-up, was already 21 per cent more C02-efficient than the model that went before, but now new preliminary data shows further improvements to its emissions values.
All new diesel Astras now produce lower C02 emissions than originally quoted, with the 1.5D (105PS) engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox dropping to just 90g/km. This is very good if you want to use the car also inside London or other big cities with high taxation.
The Astra Hatch 1.5D (105PS) 6-spd manual in its whole life drops costs by £113 vs previous data. Also, its benefit-in-kind drops by £163 vs previous data.
One of the UK’s top-selling and best-loved cars, Astra is a household name for British car buyers with over three million sold in the UK over the last 40 years, including over 30,000 in 2018.
With a drag coefficient figure of just 0.26, the Astra leads the class for aerodynamics. And at 0.25 Cd, the Astra Sports Tourer is also best-in-class, too. These aero-benchmarks have been achieved through numerous measures, including an engine compartment cover, deflector-shaped rear axle control arms and a full-face shutter.
The upper and lower portions of the new Astra’s radiator grille automatically open and close independently of one another, further improving the frontal airflow. The underbody optimisation improves the drag coefficient by reducing turbulence.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Honda is making important steps towards in-car safety with the launch of a new innovative airbag. The new passenger front airbag technology is designed ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Vauxhall will use this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil a new entrance in motorsport. Sister brand Opel has become the first vehicle manufacturer in ...
Audi Sport announced that until the end of the year will unveil six new models. And the RS Q8 is one of them. ...
