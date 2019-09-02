Home » News » Vauxhall » Vauxhall Astra 1.5 litre diesel lowers its emissions

Vauxhall Astra 1.5 litre diesel lowers its emissions

2 September 2019 17:16:51

Vauxhall is concerned about its emissions in UK, one of the countries that tax really high the cars with poor emissions. Vauxhall’s latest version of the Astra, with its all-new powertrain line-up, was already 21 per cent more C02-efficient than the model that went before, but now new preliminary data shows further improvements to its emissions values.

All new diesel Astras now produce lower C02 emissions than originally quoted, with the 1.5D (105PS) engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox dropping to just 90g/km. This is very good if you want to use the car also inside London or other big cities with high taxation.

The Astra Hatch 1.5D (105PS) 6-spd manual in its whole life drops costs by £113 vs previous data. Also, its benefit-in-kind drops by £163 vs previous data.
Vauxhall Astra 1.5 litre diesel lowers its emissions
Vauxhall Astra 1.5 litre diesel lowers its emissions Photos

One of the UK’s top-selling and best-loved cars, Astra is a household name for British car buyers with over three million sold in the UK over the last 40 years, including over 30,000 in 2018. 

With a drag coefficient figure of just 0.26, the Astra leads the class for aerodynamics. And at 0.25 Cd, the Astra Sports Tourer is also best-in-class, too. These aero-benchmarks have been achieved through numerous measures, including an engine compartment cover, deflector-shaped rear axle control arms and a full-face shutter.

The upper and lower portions of the new Astra’s radiator grille automatically open and close independently of one another, further improving the frontal airflow. The underbody optimisation improves the drag coefficient by reducing turbulence.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Vauxhall, New Vehicles

Vauxhall Astra 1.5 litre diesel lowers its emissions Photos (1 photos)
  • Vauxhall Astra 1.5 litre diesel lowers its emissions

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition marks the end of the i8

    BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition marks the end of the i8

  2. BMW i3S Roadstyle Edition launched

    BMW i3S Roadstyle Edition launched

  3. 2019 Volvo XC90 updates announced

    2019 Volvo XC90 updates announced

  4.  
  5. Skoda Scala Monte Carlo announced

    Skoda Scala Monte Carlo announced

  6. Vauxhall Astra 1.5 litre diesel lowers its emissions

    Vauxhall Astra 1.5 litre diesel lowers its emissions

  7. Peugeot 3008 PHEV has 300 HP and 36 miles of electric range

    Peugeot 3008 PHEV has 300 HP and 36 miles of electric range

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Vauxhall VX220

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 203.4 nm / 150.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  2. 2003 Vauxhall VX220 Turbo

    Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 250 nm / 1950-5500 rpm ft lbs

  3. 2003 Vauxhall VX Lightning Concept

    Engine: Modified, Supercharged ECOTEC L850 Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp, Torque: 305.06 nm / 225 ft lbs

  4. 2008 Vauxhall VXR8

    Engine: v8N/AN/A

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in FrankfurtBMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble BeachMcLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...

Market News

Current Seat Leon, best sold generation everCurrent Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...

Gadgets

Honda develops new frontal airbag for passengersHonda develops new frontal airbag for passengers
Honda is making important steps towards in-car safety with the launch of a new innovative airbag. The new passenger front airbag technology is designed ...

Various News

Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversaryFiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...

Motorsports

Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally carOpel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car
Vauxhall will use this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil a new entrance in motorsport. Sister brand Opel has become the first vehicle manufacturer in ...

Videos

VIdeo. Audi RS Q8 is a beast around the NurburgringVIdeo. Audi RS Q8 is a beast around the Nurburgring
Audi Sport announced that until the end of the year will unveil six new models. And the RS Q8 is one of them. ...
Copyright CarSession.com