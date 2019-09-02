Vauxhall Astra 1.5 litre diesel lowers its emissions

Vauxhall is concerned about its emissions in UK, one of the countries that tax really high the cars with poor emissions. Vauxhall’s latest version of the Astra, with its all-new powertrain line-up, was already 21 per cent more C02-efficient than the model that went before, but now new preliminary data shows further improvements to its emissions values.





All new diesel Astras now produce lower C02 emissions than originally quoted, with the 1.5D (105PS) engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox dropping to just 90g/km. This is very good if you want to use the car also inside London or other big cities with high taxation.





The Astra Hatch 1.5D (105PS) 6-spd manual in its whole life drops costs by £113 vs previous data. Also, its benefit-in-kind drops by £163 vs previous data.





One of the UK’s top-selling and best-loved cars, Astra is a household name for British car buyers with over three million sold in the UK over the last 40 years, including over 30,000 in 2018.





With a drag coefficient figure of just 0.26, the Astra leads the class for aerodynamics. And at 0.25 Cd, the Astra Sports Tourer is also best-in-class, too. These aero-benchmarks have been achieved through numerous measures, including an engine compartment cover, deflector-shaped rear axle control arms and a full-face shutter.





The upper and lower portions of the new Astra’s radiator grille automatically open and close independently of one another, further improving the frontal airflow. The underbody optimisation improves the drag coefficient by reducing turbulence.













Tags: vauxhall, vauxhall astra, vauxhall astra co2 emissions, vauxhall astra co2 reduction, vauxhall astra 1.5d

Posted in Vauxhall, New Vehicles