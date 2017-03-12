Vanda Dendrobium Concept is a Formula 1 inspired hypercar

Vanda Electrics is a company from Singapore and during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the officials have unveiled their first car. But this is not a car like any other you can see on the street because we are talking about a hypercar powered by an electric power-train.





On the design side, Vanda Dendrobium Concept is like any other hypercar that you can see on the street. Everything is SF and the architecture was made from composite materials, while the body was manufactured from carbon fiber. As a result, the total mass is clocked at 1.750 horsepower. This is a good value judging by the fact that Vanda Dendrobium Concept is an electric car.





The power-train was developed with some help from Williams, the team who is involved in Formula 1 for many, many year. As a result, the electric hypercar can run from not to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds, while the top speed is in excess of 200 mph.





“Dendrobium is the culmination of a dream. Our design team has had sketches of an electric hypercar on the drawing board since the mid-90s, but that vision was many years ahead of its time. As electric technology has advanced, we have been able to revisit this vision and now, as we launch our revolutionary global e-mobility strategy, the timing is finally right for us to take the wraps off a halo model”, said Larissa Tan, Vanda Electrics chief executive.





