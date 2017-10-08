US-sold 2010 Lexus HS250h recalled
8 October 2017 17:51:20
|Tweet
Even hybrid vehicles can have problems and get recalled to repair the mistakes some workers or suppliers did. One recent recall involves Toyota Motor North America and its premium brand Lexus, that announced it is conducting a safety recall of certain 2010 Lexus HS 250h vehicles in the U.S. Approximately 18,000 vehicles are involved.
In the involved vehicles, a manufacturing issue in the hybrid vehicle transaxle assembly may cause components to wear, leading to a potential short circuit. This condition will illuminate warning lights and warning messages.
In most cases, the vehicle will enter a fail-safe mode, resulting in reduced propulsion and allowing the vehicle to be driven safely for a limited distance.
Under rare conditions, the hybrid system could shut down. While power steering and braking assist will function normally, a hybrid system shutdown while driving at higher speeds could increase the risk of a crash.
For all involved vehicles, Lexus dealers will replace the hybrid vehicle transaxle assembly with a new one at no cost to customers. All known owners of the involved vehicles will be notified by first class mail by late November.
US-sold 2010 Lexus HS250h recalled Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Lexus HPX ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2003 Lexus IS 430 ConceptEngine: 3UZ -FE Aluminum V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs
2008 Lexus IS-FEngine: 2UR-GSE V8, Power: 309.5 kw / 415 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 503.01 nm / 371 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
1994 Lexus Landau ConceptEngine: Lexus GS300 V8, Power: 193.9 kw / 260.0 bhpN/A
2005 Lexus LF-A ConceptN/AN/AN/A
New Vehicles
SsangYong Rexton 4x4 UK pricing announced
The SUV segment in the UK will receive a new car starting this fall. The new SsangYong Rexton 4x4 arrives in the UK this autumn, a large D/E-segment four-wheel ...
The SUV segment in the UK will receive a new car starting this fall. The new SsangYong Rexton 4x4 arrives in the UK this autumn, a large D/E-segment four-wheel ...
Concept Cars
Aston Martin Project Neptune is a submersible vehicle
We saw many design exercises from Aston Martin, but never a submersible vehicle. Until now. Together with Triton Submarines, the manufacturer of state–of-the-art ...
We saw many design exercises from Aston Martin, but never a submersible vehicle. Until now. Together with Triton Submarines, the manufacturer of state–of-the-art ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Future Cars
Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Motorsports
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Videos
Ken Block tackles Pikes Peak with 1.400 HP old Mustang
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...