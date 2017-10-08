US-sold 2010 Lexus HS250h recalled

Even hybrid vehicles can have problems and get recalled to repair the mistakes some workers or suppliers did. One recent recall involves Toyota Motor North America and its premium brand Lexus, that announced it is conducting a safety recall of certain 2010 Lexus HS 250h vehicles in the U.S. Approximately 18,000 vehicles are involved.





In the involved vehicles, a manufacturing issue in the hybrid vehicle transaxle assembly may cause components to wear, leading to a potential short circuit. This condition will illuminate warning lights and warning messages.





In most cases, the vehicle will enter a fail-safe mode, resulting in reduced propulsion and allowing the vehicle to be driven safely for a limited distance.





Under rare conditions, the hybrid system could shut down. While power steering and braking assist will function normally, a hybrid system shutdown while driving at higher speeds could increase the risk of a crash.





For all involved vehicles, Lexus dealers will replace the hybrid vehicle transaxle assembly with a new one at no cost to customers. All known owners of the involved vehicles will be notified by first class mail by late November.













