Home » News » Range Rover » Urban Automotive Range Rover Velar tuning kit

Urban Automotive Range Rover Velar tuning kit

31 July 2017 18:19:09

Recently introduced in Geneva Motor Show and seen as one of the most beautiful car in the segment, Range Rover Velar is already offered a tuning kit. In fact, it is the first tuning kit created for the Velar.

Urban Automotive from England was the first tuner who had the courage to offer a new look for the Velar. 

The upgraded specification will receive the following modifications: replacement Carbon Fibre front and Rear Bumpers, exposed UV Stable Carbon Fibre with clear coat finish to the Front Splitter, front Air intakes and rear diffuser, Premium Nolden Daytime Running Lights integrated into the side carbon intakes, Milled Billet Aluminium Exhaust Finishers in Satin Black, switchable Valved Exhaust System, fender arch extensions and
23-inch Forged Staggered Wheels.
Urban Automotive Range Rover Velar tuning kit
Urban Automotive Range Rover Velar tuning kit Photos

This is scheduled to be in production in November, we already have orders for 14 vehicles and they will start to hit the streets in early December.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Range Rover, Custom Cars

Urban Automotive Range Rover Velar tuning kit Photos (2 photos)
  • Urban Automotive Range Rover Velar tuning kit
  • Urban Automotive Range Rover Velar tuning kit

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Urban Automotive Range Rover Velar tuning kit

    Urban Automotive Range Rover Velar tuning kit

  2. Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack

    Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack

  3. Bentley Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition unveiled

    Bentley Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition unveiled

  4.  
  5. Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store

    Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store

  6. 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom VIII officially unveiled

    2018 Rolls Royce Phantom VIII officially unveiled

  7. Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide

    Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide

Related Specs

  1. 2006 Arden Range Rover AR05

    Engine: Jaguar All-Aluminum V8, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 640 nm / 472.0 ft lbs

  2. 2007 HSV E-Series Grange

    Engine: Alloy LS2 Gen4 V8, Power: 306.5 kw / 411 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

  3. 2001 HSV Grange

    Engine: Chevrolet LS1 V8, Power: 190.2 kw / 255.1 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 475 nm / 350.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Engine: Jaguar All-Aluminum V8, Power: 290.1 kw / 389 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 541 nm / 399.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UKSubaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Polestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisationPolestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisation
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...

Future Cars

Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future LeafNissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...

Market News

Lamborghini sales up 4% in first half of 2017Lamborghini sales up 4% in first half of 2017
Lamborghini is far from reaching Ferrari sales for the moment, but in the future, if its evolution continues and with the launch of the urus, the Italian ...

Gadgets

Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous carsVolvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...

Various News

Omologato James Hunt Chronograph launchedOmologato James Hunt Chronograph launched
James Hunt, one of the most talented and controverse character in Formula 1 history is celebrated through a special watch created by Omologato. The Official ...

Motorsports

Mercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and detailsMercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and details
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...

Videos

Volkswagen T-Roc - Video previewVolkswagen T-Roc - Video preview
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...
Copyright CarSession.com