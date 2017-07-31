Urban Automotive Range Rover Velar tuning kit

Recently introduced in Geneva Motor Show and seen as one of the most beautiful car in the segment, Range Rover Velar is already offered a tuning kit. In fact, it is the first tuning kit created for the Velar.





Urban Automotive from England was the first tuner who had the courage to offer a new look for the Velar.





The upgraded specification will receive the following modifications: replacement Carbon Fibre front and Rear Bumpers, exposed UV Stable Carbon Fibre with clear coat finish to the Front Splitter, front Air intakes and rear diffuser, Premium Nolden Daytime Running Lights integrated into the side carbon intakes, Milled Billet Aluminium Exhaust Finishers in Satin Black, switchable Valved Exhaust System, fender arch extensions and

23-inch Forged Staggered Wheels.





This is scheduled to be in production in November, we already have orders for 14 vehicles and they will start to hit the streets in early December.













