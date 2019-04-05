Upcoming McLaren Grand Tourer teased with some camouflaged pictures

I am pretty sure that all of you knew that McLaren is working on a Grand Tourer. The British based car manufacturer is looking to compete against the Ferrari and this is why they will come on the market with a special car.





The new McLaren Grand Tourer (we don't have an official name for it) will be launched this May and it will offer supercar performances but more space and comfort.





Now, McLaren has published some pictures with their upcoming car. Unfortunatly, the car wears test camouflage and we don't get to see much design details. According to McLaren, the new Grand Tourer will has a sleek and boldly elegant design with a lightweight body construction.





Starting now, the McLaren engineers will commence the final evaluation programme.





The ‘Grand Tourer’ has proven its ability to cover long distances in supreme comfort, but always with extra shape-changing and noise-inducing panels applied. Now that these have been removed, the Development Team will run further validation tests, including a 1,000 mile (1,600km) drive from McLaren’s development base near Barcelona, Spain, back to the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, England.

