Unleashed - The new campaign for the all-new Audi Q8

28 May 2018 14:14:24

Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. 

As you can imagine, the new Audi Q8 is the star. The German car manufacturer presents the adventures of Sandra and Quentin, an extravagant power couple from the Golden State. Successful careers, a design loft, an influential circle of friends and the perfect car to match it all. But suddenly everything changed.

Here are the three videos of the Q8 Unleashed campaign. The last episode will be unveiled on July 5 the same day we will see the new German SUV. 
 
 
 
 

