Universo Ferrari event to take place in Maranello

Ferrari is holding numerous events across the Globe for its clients and fans. Usually seen in the US or Asia, this events will now take place even in Maranello, Ferrari's hometown.





In September, Universo Ferrari will be the first ever exhibition dedicated to the world of Ferrari that will also include public viewing days.





Ferrari reserves exclusive opportunities for its international clientele to see its latest models in private viewings and Universo Ferrari will open this possibility up to fans and enthusiasts of the marque for the first time.





Situated in a structure constructed specifically for this event near the Ferrari factory, Universo Ferrari will feature areas covering all aspects of the company’s activities, from classic cars to racing, as well as the current model line up.





Of special interest to visitors will be the chance to see the SF90 Stradale -Ferrari’s new series-production supercar hybrid - on its European premiere, a rare occasion for the public to take a closer look at the latest Ferrari outside an international motor show.













Tags: ferrari, universo ferrari, ferrari exhibition, ferrari maranello

