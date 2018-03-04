Two new teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe
4 March 2018 10:26:52
|Tweet
Mercedes-Benz has published a piar of teaser pictures with the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe. The new model will be showcased during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off on 6 March.
Thanks to the new teaser pictures we have the chance to see that the new AMG GT Coupe will feature the AMG Panamericana grille with vertical slats and a massive star in the center. Also we see those impressive LED DRLs.
On the back of the new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe we will see a massive air diffuser and, probably gigantic exhaust pipes.
Under the hood, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe will come with a V8 4.0 liter biturbo engine which will likely deliver over 600 horsepower. A hybrid version is in the works and it might come with around 800 horsepower.
