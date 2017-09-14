Home » News » Miscellaneous » TVR Griffith marks the return of the UK-brand

TVR Griffith marks the return of the UK-brand

14 September 2017 06:06:10

A new British brand is reborn thanks to the efforts of people who love fast cars. The all new Griffith marks the return of the TVR brand. The supercar was revealed during this year Goodwood Revival and is the first new TVR to be launched since the company was resurrected in British hands.

The exterior has been designed with deep air intakes, generating high levels of downforce and cooling.

Embodying TVR’s long-standing ethos of the Sprit of Driving – the principle of delivering an involving driving interface where the driver will always be fully in control – the new Griffith uses intelligent engineering over electronic driver aids. 

Only the second front-engined production car to feature a flat floor, the new TVR Griffith boasts a full ground-effect aerodynamic package to ensure that the car remains stable at high speeds and delivers exceptional handling abilities.
Employing Gordon Murray Design’s iStream architecture with carbon composite structure and body panels, the new TVR Griffith weighs just 1250kg, offers torsional rigidity and a perfect 50:50 weight distribution.

Powering the new TVR Griffith is a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre Cosworth-enhanced V8, which enables 400bhp/tonne and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The new TVR Griffith achieves a top speed of more than 200mph, and accelerates from 0-60mph in less than four seconds.

The new TVR Griffith unveiled to the public today is presented in Launch Edition specification, which includes a full leather interior and custom alloy wheels, as well as Launch Edition paint options and a bespoke infotainment system. Starting from £90,000, production of the new TVR Griffith Launch Edition will begin in late 2018.


