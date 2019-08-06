Tushek TS 900 H APEX is a Slovenian hypercar

Building a supercar has become an easy task, especially if you have the money to do it. Some small companies are making this job sound like something not so serious.





Team Tushek, founded by Slovenian racing driver, Aljosa Tushek, launches its TS 900 H APEX at this year’s Salon Privé.





Powering the TS 900 H APEX are 2 electric motors, (one on each front wheel) and a 4.2 Litre rear mounted V8 with added compressor, which combined, produce 950 hp and a massive 1,400 Nm torque. It might not be the most powerful hybrid hypercar on the road, but it is the lightest thanks to its chrome-moly spaceframe and pre-impregnated carbon-fibre body, resulting in an incredible curb weight of just 1,410 kg.





With figures such as these, performance is sensational with 0 to 60 mph coming up in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 236 mph.





For a car that offers this level of performance, tyre and brake partners are crucial hence the TS 900 H APEX wears Pirelli Trofeo Series R tyres with 235/35 section to the front and 305/30 to the rear and Brembo callipers are fitted to give the necessary levels of braking. The sleek two-seater, carbon-fibre body features scissor doors and removable structural hardtop.





Utilising Alojsa Tushek’s experiences on the track and his knowledge of racecar set-up, the team have spent the last 4 years researching and testing different technologies and dynamics to create a car that connects with the driver via an innovative set of systems inside the cabin.









Tags: tushek ts 900 h apex, tushek, slovenian hypercar

