Traps to look out for when getting a car loan
4 December 2018 20:27:39
Getting a car loan is exciting. It means you’re on your own journey to getting on the road in a vehicle that you want. It’s important to remember though that there are a few things you need to consider before you agree to a car loan and some great steps to take to fully prepare you for the commitment.
Car Loan Traps
• Don’t buy your car before you’ve got your loan
This is a real instance where it pays to be patient. Too many people rush into buying their dream car, and then consider getting a loan afterwards. Always make sure that your loan is completely sorted out before you even start to look at cars. You need to understand exactly how much you’ll be able to spend on the car and you’ll only know this when you have pre-approval on your loan
• Do your sums
With car loan calculators everywhere, it’s never been easier to figure out how much your repayments are going to be and to work out exactly how much you can afford. You need to do some budgeting before you get a car loan so make sure you’ve worked out exactly what your incoming and outgoing costs are each month and how much you can dedicate to paying back a car loan
• Watch out for advertised rates
It’s easy to spot an advertised rate online and sign up to that car loan as quickly as possible. What you need to be looking at is the comparison rate – this can often be very different and will make a huge difference to the amount that you pay in interest over the course of the loan.
• Ask about hidden fees
This is something that many car loan users often find out too late. If you’ve got a really low interest car loan or a deal which you thought was too good to be true, chances are that it is. Hidden fees can really throw up problems further down the line especially if you want to repay your loan early.
• Don’t add a car loan to your home loan
Some people are tempted to add a car loan to their home loan using a redraw facility or line of credit. Sometimes this provides you with a lower interest rate but you need to think carefully about the loan terms – generally these are much shorter on a car loan than they would be on a house loan so it may not work on to be a financially helpful option.
Do Your Research
The best thing you can do is to do your research and take your time. Getting a car loan is a big commitment and a huge investment financially so it’s important that you know everything possible about the agreement you’re entering into, before you’re in it.
Don’t wait until it’s too late as you may not be able to get out of your car loan once you’re in it. Take your time before you purchase a vehicle to make sure that everything is in the best shape possible.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Lamborghini motorsport division, Squadra Corse, is on fire. After unveiling the SC18, the one-off Aventador made specifically for use on the track, the ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
A few years ago, Toyota decided to offer its safety systems reunited under a package that is easy and affordable to order. It was called Safety Sense ...
McLaren is ready to take the GT competition by storm with the introduction of its new 720S GT3. The UK-base brand of supercars already confirmed that ...
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz published the 2019 roadmap. Thakns to that, we got the chance to see the new models that the German car manufacturer is ...
