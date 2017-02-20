Toyota Yaris GRMN is the name of the Japanese supermini hothatch

A few weeks ago, Toyota has announced it will develop a sporty version of the current Yaris. The car will be developed with the help of the guys from Gazoo Racing, the same team that delivered the all-new Yaris WRC model.





Today we have a name for that model: Toyota Yaris GRMN. As you already know, the GRMN means Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nürburgring. Another important news is under the bonnet of the Yaris GRMN.





We will see a 1.8 liter turbo engine which will be able to deliver more than 210 horsepower. The engine’s type comes as a surprise considering the WRC-spec Yaris uses a 1.6 turbocharged unit.





As you already know, the new Yaris GRMN will also come with some exterior tweaks. We will see new spoilers, a modified hood and a rear wing. According to Toyota, the Yaris GRMN will also feature new brakes, modified suspensions and other mechanical revisions.





The new Toyota Yaris GRMN will compete against the Polo GTI and Fiesta ST and will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

Tags: 2017 toyota yaris grmn, toyota, toyota yaris grmn, yaris grmn

Posted in Toyota, New Vehicles

Source: Toyota