Toyota Yaris GRMN is the name of the Japanese supermini hothatch
20 February 2017 14:36:44
A few weeks ago, Toyota has announced it will develop a sporty version of the current Yaris. The car will be developed with the help of the guys from Gazoo Racing, the same team that delivered the all-new Yaris WRC model.
Today we have a name for that model: Toyota Yaris GRMN. As you already know, the GRMN means Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nürburgring. Another important news is under the bonnet of the Yaris GRMN.
We will see a 1.8 liter turbo engine which will be able to deliver more than 210 horsepower. The engine’s type comes as a surprise considering the WRC-spec Yaris uses a 1.6 turbocharged unit.
As you already know, the new Yaris GRMN will also come with some exterior tweaks. We will see new spoilers, a modified hood and a rear wing. According to Toyota, the Yaris GRMN will also feature new brakes, modified suspensions and other mechanical revisions.
The new Toyota Yaris GRMN will compete against the Polo GTI and Fiesta ST and will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever

To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled

Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500

Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025

One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016

Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology

More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize

Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race

After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8

I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
