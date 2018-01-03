Toyota US sales decreased in 2017

With 2017 coming to an end, all eyes are looking towards Toyota and its sales result. Will the Japanese manufacturer become worlds largest manufacturer once again? With US results now available, we can say Toyota will find it difficult to be number one.





Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2017 sales of 222,985 vehicles, a decrease of 8.3 percent from December 2016 on a volume basis. With one less selling day in December 2017 compared to December 2016, sales were down 4.8 percent on a daily selling rate basis.

For the year, TMNA reported sales of 2,434,515 vehicles, a 0.6 percent decrease.





Toyota division posted December sales of 187,524 units, down 7.2 percent on a volume basis and 3.6 percent. For the year, Toyota division reported sales of 2,129,383 vehicles, a 0.5 percent increase.





Lexus posted December sales of 35,461 vehicles, down 13.9 percent on a volume basis and down 10.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus sales of 305,132 were down 7.9 percent.













Tags: toyota, toyota us sales, toyota sales, 2017 toyota sales

