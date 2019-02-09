Toyota unveiled the Supra TRD Concept

A few weeks ago we have seen the all new generation Supra A90. Now, the Japanese sports-coupe has received a special version thanks to the in-house performance division TRD.





For now it is just a concept, but we are pretty sure that all the modifications will be offered on the production model.





The new Supra TRD Concept comes with a front spiler that got huge fins to increse downforse and reduce lift up during heavy accelerations. There are also new side skirts, a lowered center of gravity and modified doors that will improve the airflow.





At the rear there are some new spats which were added to improve the stability. There is also a trunk spoiler with major improvements on aerodynamics. Last, but not least is a new set of 19 inch wheels.

