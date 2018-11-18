Toyota Tundra SX Package offered in US
18 November 2018 15:40:39
|Tweet
Toyota is extending the range of the Tundra model in the US: The off-roader benefits from a new customisation package, called SX Package.
For 2019 the new SX package will provide Tundra buyers with color-keyed accents and unique styling cues to make it stand out from the crowd. Based on the SR5 Double Cab, the SX package adds front bucket seats, color-keyed front grille surrounds, front bumper end caps and rear bumper, 18-inch black alloy wheels and the removal of all exterior badging.
The SX package will be offered on SR5 Double Cab models in Super White, Midnight Black Metallic, and Barcelona Red Metallic, and it is currently available in dealerships.
Introduced in 2018, the TRD Sport offers another uniquely styled package. The TRD Sport gets its own look with body-color surround for the grille, color-keyed mirrors, bumpers and hood scoop, and it rides on 20-inch silver-painted aluminum alloy wheels.
Based on the SR5, the Sport package dons upgraded LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED fog lights. It also benefits from performance upgrades such as TRD anti-sway bars and sport-tuned TRD Bilstein shocks. A TRD shift knob and floormats complete the look inside, and a TRD bedside graphic makes sure no one misses this custom-looking truck. The TRD Sport is available in Super White, Magnetic Gray, Midnight Blue Metallic, Blazing Blue Pearl and Barcelona Red Metallic.
The TRD Off-Road package adds upgrades focused on off-highway driving. Trail-tuned monotube Bilstein shock absorbers are employed to soak up bumps. Wheels are upgraded to 18-inch split five-spoke allow wheels wrapped in P275/65R18 tires. LED headlights and LED fog lights are added on SR5 models, and 4x2 models are updated with engine and fuel tank skid plates and tow hooks (already standard equipment on 4x4s). TRD Off-Road floor mats and a TRD Off-Road bedside decal helps complete the look.
The Tundra continues with a choice of two available i-Force V8 engines. The standard 4.6-liter i-Force V8 produces 310 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 327 lb.-ft. of peak torque at 3,400 rpm. The popular 5.7-liter creates 381 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 401 lb.-ft. of peak torque at 3,600 rpm.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Toyota Fine-S ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2005 Toyota Ft-SX ConceptEngine: V6N/AN/A
2002 Toyota Prius RallyEngine: Inline-4 w/Hybrid Electric, Power: 85.8 kw / 115 bhp @ combined rpm, Torque: 465 nm / 343.0 ft lbs @ combined rpm
2002 Toyota Tundra Stepside ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 182.7 kw / 245 bhp @ 4800 rpm, Torque: 427.08 nm / 315 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen Tarok concept unveiled in Sao Paulo
Volkswagen has a completely different range for its South-American market. Many of the models sold there are not found anywhere else in the world. That's ...
Volkswagen has a completely different range for its South-American market. Many of the models sold there are not found anywhere else in the world. That's ...
Custom Cars
Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Various News
The all-new and electric Mercedes-Benz EQC to enter production in mid-2019
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German ...
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...