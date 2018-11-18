Toyota Tundra SX Package offered in US

Toyota is extending the range of the Tundra model in the US: The off-roader benefits from a new customisation package, called SX Package.





For 2019 the new SX package will provide Tundra buyers with color-keyed accents and unique styling cues to make it stand out from the crowd. Based on the SR5 Double Cab, the SX package adds front bucket seats, color-keyed front grille surrounds, front bumper end caps and rear bumper, 18-inch black alloy wheels and the removal of all exterior badging.





The SX package will be offered on SR5 Double Cab models in Super White, Midnight Black Metallic, and Barcelona Red Metallic, and it is currently available in dealerships.





Introduced in 2018, the TRD Sport offers another uniquely styled package. The TRD Sport gets its own look with body-color surround for the grille, color-keyed mirrors, bumpers and hood scoop, and it rides on 20-inch silver-painted aluminum alloy wheels.





Based on the SR5, the Sport package dons upgraded LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED fog lights. It also benefits from performance upgrades such as TRD anti-sway bars and sport-tuned TRD Bilstein shocks. A TRD shift knob and floormats complete the look inside, and a TRD bedside graphic makes sure no one misses this custom-looking truck. The TRD Sport is available in Super White, Magnetic Gray, Midnight Blue Metallic, Blazing Blue Pearl and Barcelona Red Metallic.

The TRD Off-Road package adds upgrades focused on off-highway driving. Trail-tuned monotube Bilstein shock absorbers are employed to soak up bumps. Wheels are upgraded to 18-inch split five-spoke allow wheels wrapped in P275/65R18 tires. LED headlights and LED fog lights are added on SR5 models, and 4x2 models are updated with engine and fuel tank skid plates and tow hooks (already standard equipment on 4x4s). TRD Off-Road floor mats and a TRD Off-Road bedside decal helps complete the look.





The Tundra continues with a choice of two available i-Force V8 engines. The standard 4.6-liter i-Force V8 produces 310 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 327 lb.-ft. of peak torque at 3,400 rpm. The popular 5.7-liter creates 381 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 401 lb.-ft. of peak torque at 3,600 rpm.













Tags: toyota, toyota tundra, toyota tundra sx package, toyota package

