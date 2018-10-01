Toyota Tundra SX package available
1 October 2018 17:14:57
Along the new Toyota 4Runner Nightshade Special Edition, the Japanese manufacturer is also offering its Texas clients a new Tundra edition. It is called SX Clean Supreme and is available on the SR5 grade Double Cab in 4x2 or 4x4 and powered by the 5.7-liter i-FORCE V8 engine.
Relying on a selection of color-keyed accents and blacked-out wheels, SX combines upgrades to create what may be the cleanest Tundra to date. The exterior of the truck is streamlined with the removal of all exterior badging.
Next, color-keyed front grille surrounds, front bumper end caps and a rear bumper are added for a uniform appearance. Front bucket seats are upgraded for added comfort, and 18-inch black alloy wheels add a nice finishing touch.
The Tundra SX Package is available in dealerships now with an price of $1,630 on SR5 Tundra grades. It is available in colors Super White, Midnight Black Metallic, and Barcelona Red Metallic.
Toyota’s 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation.
Tundra also come standard with ToyotaCare, a complimentary plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.
