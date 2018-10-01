Toyota Tacoma SX grade announced
1 October 2018 17:12:01
Not only the Tundra received an SX version. It is also available for the Tacoma, adding customisation for those who want a special Toyota.
For 2019, the Tacoma is offered with 32 different versions, and the new SX Package only adds to that variety with a black-out theme that doesn’t come with a hefty price tag.
The SX Package is based on the Tacoma SR grade and is available on 4x2s and 4x4s on Access Cab models. The SX gets black-out treatment on high-visibility parts such as the badging, overfenders, mirror caps, grille, door handles and headlamps. It also gets the addition of 16-inch matte black alloy wheels.
The SX Package offers cool customization but keeps things within budget at an MSRP of $560. It is available on six different colors that include Super White, Silver Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Barcelona Red Metallic and Quicksand.
