Toyota sold 3000 Mirai in California
26 January 2018 18:18:31
Toyota is currently considered the first manufacturer to have introduced a mass production hybrid. And it is on the right path for another milestone.
The Toyota Mirai, one of the world’s first mass-produced hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, has surpassed 3,000 sales in the Golden State. Having reached this new milestone, Mirai make up more than 80% of all hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the United States.
The Toyota Mirai, a four-door, mid-size sedan, is a zero-emission hydrogen vehicle with an EPA estimated driving range rating of 312 miles and 67 mpge city/highway/combined. Its performance fully competes with traditional internal combustion engines – but uses no gasoline. With a refueling time of approximately five minutes, the Mirai creates electricity using hydrogen, oxygen and a fuel cell, and emits nothing but water vapor in the process.
Thirty-one retail hydrogen stations are now open for business in California, with an additional twelve stations projected to open in California in 2018. Toyota continues to partner with FirstElement Fuels and Shell to support the creation of a broad network of hydrogen infrastructure in California. Toyota is also collaborating with Air Liquide, a producer of industrial gases, to set up a network of 12 hydrogen fueling stations stretching from New York to Boston, with the first station expected to launch in Boston later this year.
