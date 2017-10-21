Toyota Sienna recall issued in US

Toyota is announcing a difficult period for its US Siena owners. The Japanese based manufacturer will conduct a safety recall of certain 2005 – 2007, 2009 and 2010 Sienna vehicles in the U.S. Approximately 310,000 vehicles are involved.

In the involved vehicles, grease inside the shift lever assembly could transfer to other internal components, causing them to function improperly. This could allow the shift lever to be moved out of the “Park” position without depressing the brake pedal. If this occurs when the parking brake is not engaged, it could lead to a vehicle rollaway and increase the risk of a crash.





For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the shift lock solenoid with a new one, remove the grease, and reapply an appropriate amount of grease at no cost to customers. All known owners of the involved vehicles will be notified by first class mail by mid-December.









Tags: toyota, toyota sienna, toyota sienna recall

Posted in Toyota, Various News