Toyota Safety Sense reduces rear-end collisions

There's no doubt that current cars become safer and safer thanks to the technology you can find inside. Now we also have a confirmation from the manufacturers, as Toyota announced that vehicles equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense package experience an approximately 50% reduction in rear-end collisions compared to vehicles without the safety package, while vehicles with both the Toyota Safety Sense P package and ICS (Intelligent Clearance Sonar) experience an approximately 90% reduction compared to vehicles without either feature.





Toyota will increase vehicles equipped with Toyota Safety Sense and ICS, which have proven safety enhancement effects, to approximately 90% of all vehicles sold, including compact cars, by the end of 2018.





In addition to expanding the adoption of safety support technologies, Toyota is increasing programs to educate drivers, pedestrians, and others about safety.





Introduced in stages starting in 2015 as a package designed to help prevent or mitigate collisions across a wide range of vehicle speeds at price levels set to encourage widespread use, the adoption of Toyota Safety Sense on nearly all passenger cars in Japan, North America, and Europe will be completed this year.









Tags: toyota, toyota safety senses, toyota intelligent clearance sonar, toyota safety assist, safety systems

Posted in Toyota, Various News