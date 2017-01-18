Toyota issues another airbag recall in US

Takata's airbags continue to raise a lot of problems for manufacturers who used this components. Toyota announced recently another recall in North America, regarding front passenger air bag inflators.

The involved vehicles are equipped with a particular type of Takata inflator. According to Takata, a safety defect may arise in front passenger air bag inflators in the involved vehicles due to inflator propellant degradation occurring after prolonged exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling. This may result in an inflator rupture when the air bag deploys.

This expansion involves approximately 543,000 additional vehicles in the U.S. The following models are included:

2008 – 2009 and 2012 Scion xB

2009 and 2012 Toyota Corolla

2009 and 2012 Toyota Corolla Matrix

2007 – 2009 and 2012 Toyota Yaris

2012 Toyota 4Runner

2012 Toyota Sienna

2006 – 2009 and 2012 Lexus IS250/350

2012 Lexus IS250C/350C

2008 – 2009 and 2012 Lexus IS-F

2007 – 2009 and 2012 Lexus ES350

2012 Lexus GX460

2012 Lexus LFA

All known owners of the involved Toyota, Scion, and Lexus vehicles will be notified by first class mail starting in February. Depending on the vehicle model, dealers will replace either the front passenger air bag inflator or air bag assembly at no cost.













Tags: toyota, toyota recall, toyota takata recall, toyota airbag recall

Posted in Toyota, Various News