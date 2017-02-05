Toyota issues a recall for Tundra in US

Toyota has a long history when it comes to recalls in United States. This time though it is not a matter of life and death. This time Toyota announced that it is conducting a safety recall of approximately 73,000 Model Year 2016 and 2017 Toyota Tundra vehicles in the U.S.





The involved vehicles are equipped with resin rear step bumpers and resin reinforcement brackets at each corner. In the event of an impact to the corner of the bumper, the resin bracket may become damaged but not be noticed.





If a person steps on the corner of the bumper that is damaged, a portion of it may break away, increasing the risk of injury.





Toyota dealers will replace the resin reinforcement brackets with new ones that are made of steel at no cost to customers. In addition, the rear bumper tread covers will be replaced as part of the remedy.





All known owners of the involved vehicles will receive a notification by first class mail starting in the middle of February.













