Toyota is considering a manual transmission for the new Supra. But only for the RHD markets
Toyota is considering a manual transmission for the new Supra. But only for the RHD markets
23 September 2018 14:24:40
We all know that Toyota will come on the market with a new generation Supra. The sports model will be out until the end of this year with a BMW-sourced engine and an automatic transmission.
But there are some rumors in the market that suggest we might see a manual stick. Unfortunatly, the manual transmission will be available only on the right-hand-drive markets. As a result, Europe and US won't get the change to put hands on this particular version.
"We have developed it, yes, there is hardware ready. Right-hand drive? Yes, of course. It needs to be sold in Japan, which is a right-hand drive market,” said Masayuki Kai, car’s chief assistant engineer.
As you know, BMW also launched a new generation Z4. The German model is here but it is not available with a manual transmission.
