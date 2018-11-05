Toyota Highlander Nightshade Edition launched in US
5 November 2018 11:30:36
The Camry is not the only Toyota receiving the Nightshade Edition, which celebrates the end of Daylight Savings Time. There is also the Highlander. The 2019 Camry and Highlander will both get Nightshade Special Edition packages that offer sporty styling with black accents, guaranteed to stand out.
The Highlander Nightshade Special Edition makes the SE grade even sportier, adding black accents to its rear spoiler, shark fin antenna, exterior door handles, and mirror caps. Black 19-inch wheels, complete with black lug nuts, will match the black headlights and fog lamps. The Toyota emblems on the front and back will get the same treatment.
The Highlander Nightshade Special Edition will be available this January in a limited run of 5,000 total units, available in Midnight Black Metallic, Predawn Gray Mica, Salsa Red Pearl, and Blizzard Pearl.
The Camry and Highlander Nightshade Special Editions comes on the heels of the 4Runner Nightshade Special Edition announcement last month, which added the same black accents to its Limited grade.
The 4Runner Nightshade Special Edition is available in select colors: Midnight black Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic and Blizzard Pearl.
