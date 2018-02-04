Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII

This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively for the big game.





Toyota will feature three inspirational ads for the Super Bowl XLII.





The message from the campagin is to Start Your Impossible. The first commercial has 60 seconds and will be aired prior to halftime. The second ad also has 60 seconds, while the third will be just 30 seconds long.





“This is an unprecedented opportunity for our team at Toyota to share messages of unity, friendship, diversity and perseverance,” says Ed Laukes, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. “With the Super Bowl and the Olympics just days apart on NBC, we’re excited to join fans’ enthusiasm for these two world-class events and connect with them by sharing meaningful and inspiring TV spots.”

Tags: super bowl xlii, toyota, toyota super bowl

Posted in Toyota, Various News