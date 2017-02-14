Toyota has sold over 10 million hybrids
14 February 2017 13:38:36
The Toyota Prius was launched 20 year ago and today, the Japanese car manufacturer managed to sell over 10 million hybrids. As you already know, all started with the first generation Prius which was launched in December 1997. Now, the model has reached to its fourth generation and became the first vehicle which is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA).
Back in April 2016, Toyota reached 9 million hybrids sold world-wide but on January 31, the Japanese car manufacturer told it has reached 10.5 million units.
"When we launched the Prius, no one even knew what a hybrid was. Those who drove it were called geeks or other names. Today, thanks to those early adopters who gave Prius a chance, hybrids have grown in popularity, and have ridden a wave of success out of the unknown and into the mainstream. We are grateful to each and every one of our customers who has helped us achieve this important milestone of 10 million hybrid sales. We are committed to continue working hand-in-hand with them to tackle global environmental issues", said Takeshi Uchiyamada, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Toyota and known as the father of the Prius.
Thanks to all these hybrid cars, Toyota estimates that it saved about 29 million kiloliters of gasoline, resulting in about 77 million fewer tons of CO2 emissions.
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever

To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled

Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500

Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025

One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016

Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology

More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize

Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race

After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8

I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
