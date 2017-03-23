Home » News » Toyota » Toyota GT86 860 Special Edition launched in US

Toyota GT86 860 Special Edition launched in US

23 March 2017 15:06:29

Toyota wants to extend the appeal of the current GT86 model with a special edition launched in the US. It is called 860 Special Edition and adds stand-out styling, premium features and performance technology.

On the outside, the 860 Special Edition comes with exclusive Supernova Orange paint that is contrasted by its black body stripes, rear spoiler, heated outside mirrors and 17-inch alloy wheels. Topping it off, the special edition gets LED fog lights and a unique aerodynamic underbody panel for added style and function. The special edition will also be available in Halo White, and only 860 units of each color will be made.

The interior features heated front seats in black leather with orange stitching. The same contrasting black and orange theme continues to the leather-trimmed steering wheel, shift boot and parking brake lever. Each 860 Special Edition features a unique center console placard that signifies its exclusivity.
Additional premium features include Smart key with push-button start and touch-activated door unlock, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control.

The 860 comes with new performance technology that driving enthusiasts will appreciate. Each special edition will come with a 4.2-inch multi-information display that features a G-force meter and stop watch, and displays vital information such as horsepower and torque curves, engine coolant and oil temperatures and MPG.

The 2017 860 Special Edition will be available in dealerships later this March, and is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and Dynamic Rev Management technology. 

The price (MSRP) will be $29,155 for the manual transmission and $29,875 for the automatic transmission.



Posted in Toyota, New Vehicles

