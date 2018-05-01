Home » News » Toyota » Toyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo Sport

Toyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo Sport

1 May 2018 05:11:07

This is a great news for Toyota fans: the GR Supra Racing concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport video game. As you already know, the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept previews the upcoming Supra production model. According to our sources, the model will be showcased this year and it will be on the market starting 2019. 

Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. and first launched 20 years ago, the Gran Turismo series has become the staple for out-and-out racing game fans around the world. With the April in-game update, the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept will join an all-encompassing and ever-growing list of Toyota road and race cars of past, present and future: Toyota 2000GT, TS050 Hybrid and Supra A80. 

According to some rumours the upcoming Toyota Supra will feature a BMW V8 engine that will be good for about 450 horsepower. The unit will be matted to an automatic transmission and a manual gearbox is rulled out.
 
 





