Toyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo Sport
1 May 2018 05:11:07
|Tweet
This is a great news for Toyota fans: the GR Supra Racing concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport video game. As you already know, the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept previews the upcoming Supra production model. According to our sources, the model will be showcased this year and it will be on the market starting 2019.
Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. and first launched 20 years ago, the Gran Turismo series has become the staple for out-and-out racing game fans around the world. With the April in-game update, the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept will join an all-encompassing and ever-growing list of Toyota road and race cars of past, present and future: Toyota 2000GT, TS050 Hybrid and Supra A80.
According to some rumours the upcoming Toyota Supra will feature a BMW V8 engine that will be good for about 450 horsepower. The unit will be matted to an automatic transmission and a manual gearbox is rulled out.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Toyota A-BAT ConceptEngine: Inline-4 w/Hybrid Synergy DriveN/AN/A
2004 Toyota Alessandro Volta ConceptEngine: Lexus RX 400 Hybrid System w/V6, Power: 304.3 kw / 408 bhpN/A
2002 Toyota ccX ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2000 Toyota Celica Convertible ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 7600 rpmN/A
1982 Toyota Celica SupraEngine: Inline 6, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 210.0 nm / 154.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
New Vehicles
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
Concept Cars
Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiere
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Custom Cars
McLaren 570S Spider MSO editions launched in Canada
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
Future Cars
Infiniti confirms electric platform
Infiniti believes in the future of electric cars. it is one of the manufacturers who have the advantage of being backed by one of the most important names ...
Infiniti believes in the future of electric cars. it is one of the manufacturers who have the advantage of being backed by one of the most important names ...
Market News
Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...
Gadgets
Kia Soul EV developed a wireless charging system
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...