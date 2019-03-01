Toyota GR Supra GT4 Concept was developed to compete in GT4 series
1 March 2019 12:30:24
|Tweet
Toyota has published the first details and pictures with the Toyota GR Supra GT4 Concept. The prototype will be showcased during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off on Marhc 5th.
The prototype was developed by the Toyota Motorsport division in Germany and comes with a special aero package. As you can imagine, the concept car has massive spoilers, bigger air intakes, a new air diffuser and also an oversized rear wing.
Inside the cabin, fans will see sports seats with carbon fiber shell, a new race-spec OMP steering and also a roll cage. An interesting fact is that the dashboard was retained from the production GR Supra.
Under the hood the Toyota GR Supra GT4 Concept comes with the same 3.0 liter six-cylinder inline engine that delivers 340 horsepower. The new concept car will serve as a muse for an upcoming GT4 car.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Toyota Fine-S ConceptN/AN/AN/A
1967 Toyota 2000 GTEngine: Inline 6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2008 Toyota A-BAT ConceptEngine: Inline-4 w/Hybrid Synergy DriveN/AN/A
2004 Toyota Alessandro Volta ConceptEngine: Lexus RX 400 Hybrid System w/V6, Power: 304.3 kw / 408 bhpN/A
2002 Toyota ccX ConceptN/AN/AN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Market News
Skoda first quarter sales reached record number
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...
Gadgets
Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Various News
Volvo unveiled their new mild-hybrid system for the entire range
Volvo has taken a a significant step towards its electrification goals with the release of upgraded and newly developed electrified powertrain options, ...
Volvo has taken a a significant step towards its electrification goals with the release of upgraded and newly developed electrified powertrain options, ...
Motorsports
2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Videos
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...