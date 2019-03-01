Toyota GR Supra GT4 Concept was developed to compete in GT4 series

Toyota has published the first details and pictures with the Toyota GR Supra GT4 Concept. The prototype will be showcased during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off on Marhc 5th.





The prototype was developed by the Toyota Motorsport division in Germany and comes with a special aero package. As you can imagine, the concept car has massive spoilers, bigger air intakes, a new air diffuser and also an oversized rear wing.





Inside the cabin, fans will see sports seats with carbon fiber shell, a new race-spec OMP steering and also a roll cage. An interesting fact is that the dashboard was retained from the production GR Supra.





Under the hood the Toyota GR Supra GT4 Concept comes with the same 3.0 liter six-cylinder inline engine that delivers 340 horsepower. The new concept car will serve as a muse for an upcoming GT4 car.

