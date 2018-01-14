Toyota GR Super Sport Concept revealed during 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon

Toyota has officially unveiled the 2018 Toyota GR Super Sport Concept during the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon. The concept car incorporates hybrid technology hone throught World Endurance Championship (WEC).





As you can see, the new Toyota GR Super Sport Concept draws inspiration from the prototipes used in the WEC. According to Toyota, the new concept car comes with Toyota Hybrid System - Racing (THS-R) the system used in the TS050 Hybrid race car that competes in the WEC.





Alongside this hybrid technology is a V6 2.4 liter biturbo petrol unit. In total, the hybrid power train delivers 1.000 horsepower.





"Although it will be some time before you all have the opportunity to get behind the wheel, I hope that the GR Super Sport Concept will give you a taste of what we aim to achieve with our next-generation sports cars", said Shigeki Tomoyama President, Toyota GAZOO Racing Company.

toyota gr super sport concept

