Toyota Concept-i Ride launched

Toyota is exploring new possibilities when it comes to mobility in urban areas. Now is introducing a small mobility vehicle called Concept-i RIDE. The vehicle has universal specifications with usability for wheelchair users.





The model features gull-wing doors that provide a large opening and an electric seat that slides to the entrance, so that even wheelchair users who feel uneasy when moving between the wheelchair and the car can transfer easily. Also, the opening and closing of the gull-wing door supports loading and unloading of the wheelchair, and the operation of the seat has been designed so that the wheelchair can be easily stored in the rear section.





In addition, a joystick is used, eliminating the steering wheel, accelerator and brake pedals, and the vehicle size enables wheelchair users to park and enter/exit a common parking space for one vehicle, with emphasis placed on easy operation while driving, and stopping or parking.





Moreover, the AI Agent, which is a feature of the TOYOTA Concept-i series, is positioned on the large-size display of the instrument panel.





The driver's seat is positioned at the center when driving3. While parking and stopping, driving assistance functions such as automated parking and automated valet parking, are employed, allowing anyone, including not only wheelchair users but also elderly people.









