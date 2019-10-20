Toyota C-HR gets Gazoo Racing sporty version
20 October 2019 06:28:12
Toyota C-HR is one of the most interesting compact SUV around the market, but the Japanese car manfuacturer decided to do it even more interesting. This time, with the help of the Gazoo Racing performance division, Toyota delivered the C-HR GR Sport.
On the outside of the car we see some minor tweks. We have new parts for the spoilers, bigger air intakes, 19 inch wheels and also some GR Sport logos around the car.
Inside the cabin there is a different smaller steering wheels, aluminum pedals and also some GR Sport logos on the different accessories. According to Toyota, the suspension of the C-HR has been heavely modified in order to deliver better driving skills.
The steering systm was also reworked in order to better cope with the new suspensions. As a result, the C-HR GR Sport is a more enjoyable car on the roads. Unfortunatly, the C-HR GR Sport will be available only on the Japanese market.
