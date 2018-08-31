Toyota and Uber sign new extended partnership

Uber had some problems with its stocks this month and people were talking about the imminent sell of its autonomous driving division.It seems that the rummors were partially true.





Toyota and Uber Technologies announced that they have agreed to expand their collaboration with the aim of advancing and bringing to market autonomous ride-sharing as a mobility service at scale. To accomplish this, technology from each company will be integrated into purpose-built Toyota vehicles to be deployed on Uber’s ride-sharing network.





Separately, Toyota is investing $500 million in Uber. As Uber and Toyota look ahead to a self-driving future, this partnership will be critical in realizing self-driving technology at scale. Uber and Toyota anticipate that the mass-produced autonomous vehicles will be owned and operated by mutually agreed upon third party autonomous fleet operators.





The initial “Autono-MaaS” (autonomous-mobility as a service) fleet will be based on Toyota’s Sienna Minivan platform. Uber’s Autonomous Driving System and the Toyota Guardian automated safety support system will both be integrated into the Autono-MaaS vehicles. Toyota will also utilize its Mobility Services Platform (MSPF), its core information infrastructure for connected vehicles. Pilot-scale deployments will begin on the Uber ride-sharing network in 2021.









Tags: toyota, uber, uber and toyota, toyota autonomous cars, uber self driving cars, uber shared services, toyota car share

Posted in Toyota, Various News