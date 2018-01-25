Home » News » Toyota » Toyota and the 2018 Chicago Motor Show: special off-road edition for Tundra, Tacoma and 4Runner

Toyota and the 2018 Chicago Motor Show: special off-road edition for Tundra, Tacoma and 4Runner

25 January 2018 18:05:14

The 2018 Chicago Auto Show is around the corner and Toyota has come with a teaser picture. In the photo you have the chance to see three off-road models (Tundra, Tacoma, 4Runner). 

According to the Japanese car manufacturer, these models will get some special edition for off-road enthusiasts. Some rumors suggest that the Japanese car manufacturer will improve the TRD Pro Series lineup. 

Toyota and the 2018 Chicago Motor Show: special off-road edition for Tundra, Tacoma and 4Runner
Currently, the package comes with one- or two-inch lift, a special suspension, new skid plates, TRD exhaust tips and off-road tires. 

But this new TRD Pro Series edition might be just the tip of the iceberg, because we know for sure that Toyota is looking to deliver a successor to the FJ Cruiser. And the Chicago Auto Show seems to be the perfect ocasion to realese it. We'll get back with more details after the official unveiling. 

