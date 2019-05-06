Toyota 86 Hakone Edition launched

Toyota wants to spice up things until we can buy the new Supra and launches a special edition of the already old 86 model. Two hours southwest of Tokyo lies one of the great driving roads in the world, the Hakone Turnpike. This famous stretch of road is on the top of many bucket lists, and Toyota is paying tribute to this iconic spot, as well as other international sports car driving, with the 86 Hakone Edition.





The 86 Hakone Edition will feature Hakone green paint on the exterior that is complemented with 17” twisted spoke bronze wheels and a black spoiler.

The interior features several unique elements including tan and black Alcantara seats and a black sliding armrest with tan trim and black stitching. A tan Toyota 86 logo is embroidered on the passenger-side dashboard, while the steering wheel, parking brake cover and shift boot all get tan stitching. The door trim, knee pad and meter visor will get black stitching. It will also feature a unique premium trunk carpet with an embossed 86 logo.

Everyone that purchases an 86 Hakone Edition will receive a pair of tan key gloves and folio cover with a debossed 86 logo and black stitching.

The 86 Hakone Edition is based off the 86 GT grade and will be available for model year 2020. It will have a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmission and be powered by a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed aluminum boxer four-cylinder engine, fed by Toyota’s D-4S Dual Injection System, delivering 205 hp and 156 lb.-ft. (200 hp and 151 lb.-ft. of torque with the six-speed automatic).

The 86 Hakone Edition offers all the essential standard exterior amenities: LED projector-beam headlights; color-keyed power mirrors; chrome-tipped dual exhaust; front fender-mounted vortex generators; LED fog lamps; and an aerodynamic floor undercover, a steering wheel with integrated audio and Multi-Information Display controls. Other amenities include dual-zone automatic climate control; heated seats; anti-theft system; and cruise control. Other standard equipment includes Smart Key System on driver and passenger doors with Push Button Start, remote keyless entry system with lock, two-stage unlock, panic and trunk release.





















Tags: toyota 86 hakone edition, toyota, toyota 86, toyota 86 special edition

Posted in Toyota, New Vehicles