Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition launched in US
15 October 2019 16:09:04
Toyota is offering a special edition of the current 4Runner model, dedicated to those who want to go beyond their current off-road limits. The 2020 4Runner will also come in the Venture Edition that boasts more utility and style.
One of the most notable features is the standard Yakima Megawarrior roof rack. Supported by the included roof rack cross bars, the Megawarrior rack is constructed of heavy-duty steel and provides additional roof-top storage in its spacious tray that measures 52 inches in length, 48 inches in width and 6.5 inches in height.
Inside, 4Runner Venture Edition floors gain additional protection from the elements thanks to standard all-weather floor mats. A rear cargo mat will also come standard, and an additional cargo solution comes in the form of an available rear sliding cargo deck.
A host of exterior changes set Venture Edition apart from the rest. Gunmetal-colored 17-inch TRD wheels will be fitted at all four corners.
Venture Edition is built on 4Runner’s proven body-on-frame construction that features a four-link rear axle and coil-spring suspension. It is equipped with a part-time 4WD system that features a 2-speed transfer case with selectable low range. When the going really gets rough, a selectable rear locker comes standard to provide added traction when needed in low range.
Those features are just the start of the 4×4 tools in Venture Edition’s arsenal. Standard CRAWL control provides additional low-range off-road functionality by regulating engine speed and braking force to slowly move the vehicle in forward or reverse at one of five driver-selectable low-speed settings. When engaged, CRAWL allows the driver to focus on steering in challenging terrain without having to also modulate the throttle or brake pedal. Active Traction Control (A-TRAC) can help maintain traction by distributing drive force to any one wheel in contact with the ground when it senses wheel slippage. Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) is another traction tool that helps improves grip by controlling wheel spin based on the terrain setting (like dirt, sand or rock) selected by the driver.
