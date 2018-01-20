Home » News » Lamborghini » TopCar is the first tuning firm to tackle the Lamborghini Urus

TopCar is the first tuning firm to tackle the Lamborghini Urus

20 January 2018 03:21:42

The recently-launched Lamborghini Urus has already attracted some tuning firms. But the first one to come with a new design package for the Urus is TopCar.

Based in Russia, the tuner is coming with an exterior package for the new SUV. The car meintains its angular features, but it comes with a sharp new hood, wider front fenders and new side skirts. At the back we see a larger air diffuser with four vertical slats, modified taillights and a quad exhaust with red accents. 

As you can imagine, the Russian firm will also come with a performance package. We don't have the details but we remind you the Lamborghini Urus uses a V8 4.0 liter biturbo engine rated at 650 horsepower. We are looking forward to see what power upgrade can be done to this impressive SUV.

