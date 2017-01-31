Home » News » Miscellaneous » Top ten most Googled car brands in 2016

Top ten most Googled car brands in 2016

31 January 2017 19:22:37

Yesterday we have find out that Volkswagen group become the biggest car manufacturer in 2016 with just 137.400 cars sold more than Toyota. Today we have a top with the most Googled car brands in 2016. 

The study was developed by Quickco and shows pretty clear what people are searching on web. The most Googled car brand in 2016 was Toyota. In 74 countries, Toyota was on the first place. Here we include USA, Australia, China and most of the central Africa countries. 

Top ten most Googled car brands in 2016
On the second place of this top came BMW with 51 states. The German car manufacturer was first on Google searches in Germany (of course), Belgium, Poland, Austria, Croatia, Ukraine and Norway. 

On the third place was Hyundai with 17 countries. 


Top ten most Googled car brands in 2016

1. Toyota
2. BMW
3. Hyundai
4. Honda
5. Chevrolet
6. Renault
7. Volkswagen
8. Mercedes-Benz
9. Fiat
10. Peugeot

Tags: ,

Posted in Miscellaneous, Various News

Source: Quickco

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Top ten most Googled car brands in 2016

    Top ten most Googled car brands in 2016

  2. Last Rolls-Royce Phantom is a bespoke model

    Last Rolls-Royce Phantom is a bespoke model

  3. 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain - Price list

    2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain - Price list

  4.  
  5. Volkswagen is the biggest car manufacturer in 2016

    Volkswagen is the biggest car manufacturer in 2016

  6. 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante - Official pictures and details

    2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante - Official pictures and details

  7. 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline is here. I will wait the RS

    2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline is here. I will wait the RS

Related Specs

  1. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  2. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  3. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  4. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

  5. 2006 YES Roadster 3.2 Turbo

    Engine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in DetroitNissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Porsche sold record numbers in 2017Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...

Gadgets

Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technologyJaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar RallyStephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com