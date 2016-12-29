Home » News » Miscellaneous » Top Gear Season 24 - First trailer

Top Gear Season 24 - First trailer

29 December 2016 03:42:16

Althought the last Top Gear season wasn't so good, BBC will launch the 24th season probably in the spring. To prove that, BBC 2 have released the first video teaser of the new season.

As you already know, Matt LeBlanc will be the presentor of the show while Rory Reid and Chris Harris will also be on the set. 

In the first trailer, the three presentors will drive three old cars: a London cab, an old Merc and a Volvo V70 Cross Country. For now we don't know what Top Gear will do because their racetrack is supposed to be distroyed. Until new details here is the official trailer.
 
 

Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Miscellaneous, Videos

Source: BBC

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. A BMW M1 was found in a barn

    A BMW M1 was found in a barn

  2. Porsche 918 Spyder - All the US units are recalled

    Porsche 918 Spyder - All the US units are recalled

  3. 2017 Suzuki Swift - Official pictures and details

    2017 Suzuki Swift - Official pictures and details

  4.  
  5. 2017 Ford Fiesta WRC has racing livery

    2017 Ford Fiesta WRC has racing livery

  6. Lamborghini Urus will have a plub-in hybrid version

    Lamborghini Urus will have a plub-in hybrid version

  7. Lamborghini Reventon is heading to auction

    Lamborghini Reventon is heading to auction

Related Specs

  1. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  2. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  3. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  4. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

  5. 2006 YES Roadster 3.2 Turbo

    Engine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machineHyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite DieselgateVolkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...

Gadgets

Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technologyJaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

2017 Citroen C3 WRC is here2017 Citroen C3 WRC is here
Citroen Racing has officially unveiled the 2017 Citroen C3 WRC. The Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT team will come in the 2017 WRC season with two between ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com