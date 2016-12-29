Top Gear Season 24 - First trailer

Althought the last Top Gear season wasn't so good, BBC will launch the 24th season probably in the spring. To prove that, BBC 2 have released the first video teaser of the new season.





As you already know, Matt LeBlanc will be the presentor of the show while Rory Reid and Chris Harris will also be on the set.





In the first trailer, the three presentors will drive three old cars: a London cab, an old Merc and a Volvo V70 Cross Country. For now we don't know what Top Gear will do because their racetrack is supposed to be distroyed. Until new details here is the official trailer.

Source: BBC