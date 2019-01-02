Time-lapse video: watch how a new Tesla Model 3 is made

Tesla has published some special footage with its assembly line in Fremont factory. This time, on the assembly line is the new Tesla Model 3 sedan.





The model developed by the US-based car manufacturer is assembled in a stable 5,000 to 7,000 units per week. According to this time-lapse video, a unit is made in just 48 seconds (the real time is now known but we can assume that is a very short one).





A new report with the Tesla production state will be revlead in the days to come and we will see how the US-based car manufacturer managed to get accross the end of the 2018.









Tags: model 3, tesla, tesla model 3, tesla model 3 assembly line

Posted in Tesla, Videos