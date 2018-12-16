Home » News » Miscellaneous » Tiff Needell is back with a classic test drive - this time is the new BMW 8 Series

Tiff Needell is back with a classic test drive - this time is the new BMW 8 Series

16 December 2018 03:36:50

In a recent episode of Lovecars, Tiff Needell travels to Spain in order to test the all-new 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe. 

Needell finds himself inside the BMW 840d xDrive version which uses a 3.0 liter engine rated at 320 horsepower and apeak torque of 680 Nm. The engine employs multi-stage turbocharging technology and its performance characteristics enable the car to sprint to 62mph from rest in only 4.9 seconds. 

The engine is matted to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with reduced weight and a newly developed controller. But enought with all these details. Let's hit the play buttona and hear Tiff what is like to drive the new 8 Series Coupe. 
 
 

