Tiff Needell is back with a classic test drive - this time is the new BMW 8 Series

In a recent episode of Lovecars, Tiff Needell travels to Spain in order to test the all-new 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe.





Needell finds himself inside the BMW 840d xDrive version which uses a 3.0 liter engine rated at 320 horsepower and apeak torque of 680 Nm. The engine employs multi-stage turbocharging technology and its performance characteristics enable the car to sprint to 62mph from rest in only 4.9 seconds.





The engine is matted to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with reduced weight and a newly developed controller. But enought with all these details. Let's hit the play buttona and hear Tiff what is like to drive the new 8 Series Coupe.

Tags: 8 series coupe, bmw, bmw 8 series, bmw 8 series coupe, bmw 840d, tiff needell

